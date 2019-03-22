Heat's Bam Adebayo: Cleared to play
Adebayo (hip) will play Friday against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
A hip injury was compromising Adebayo's availability for Friday, but he's feeling good enough to play. Adebayo has started the past 12 games, averaging 11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and a combined 2.0 steals/blocks across 26.8 minutes.
