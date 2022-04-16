Adebayo has cleared the league's health and safety protocols and is expected to be available for Game 1 against Atlanta on Saturday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo spent just under a week away from the team due to the league's COVID-19 protocols, but he should be able to suit up to begin the postseason. He averaged 19.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.8 minutes per game in his final six appearances of the regular season, and he'll play a prominent role in Miami's frontcourt during the playoffs.