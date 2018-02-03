Heat's Bam Adebayo: Collects double-double Friday
Adebayo scored 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-10 FT) to go with 13 rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to Philadelphia.
Friday's 15 points marked the first time since January 10 that Adebayo scored in double-digits. However, the rookie center's breakout performance was supplemented by a game-high 13 rebounds for his fourth career double-double. In addition, Adebayo tied a career-high with six assists as well. Overall, Friday's stat line was the rookie's most impressive thus far.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Grabs 13 boards in Saturday's win•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Dominant showing off bench Tuesday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Heading back to bench Tuesday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Plays career-high 38 minutes•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Will enter starting five Monday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Fills box score in victory•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.