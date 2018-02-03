Adebayo scored 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-10 FT) to go with 13 rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to Philadelphia.

Friday's 15 points marked the first time since January 10 that Adebayo scored in double-digits. However, the rookie center's breakout performance was supplemented by a game-high 13 rebounds for his fourth career double-double. In addition, Adebayo tied a career-high with six assists as well. Overall, Friday's stat line was the rookie's most impressive thus far.