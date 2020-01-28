Adebayo scored 20 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-92 win over the Magic.

The triple-double was the third of the season for Adebayo, with the last one coming Dec. 14 in Dallas. The third-year center could be headed to the All-Star Game thanks to a breakout campaign that's seen him average 16.9 points, 9.8 boards, 5.3 assists and 0.9 blocks through 13 games in January.