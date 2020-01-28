Heat's Bam Adebayo: Collects third triple-double
Adebayo scored 20 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-92 win over the Magic.
The triple-double was the third of the season for Adebayo, with the last one coming Dec. 14 in Dallas. The third-year center could be headed to the All-Star Game thanks to a breakout campaign that's seen him average 16.9 points, 9.8 boards, 5.3 assists and 0.9 blocks through 13 games in January.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...