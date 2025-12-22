Adebayo racked up 14 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and nine rebounds in 34 minutes during Sunday's 132-125 loss to the Knicks.

It wasn't the star big man's finest performance overall, though he did haul in at least eight boards in his fifth consecutive game. Adebayo was riding a 14-game streak with at least one assist up until Sunday, so fantasy managers can expect his production in this area to increase moving forward. Adebayo has averaged 17.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks in 31.7 minutes per tilt across his last 15 games.