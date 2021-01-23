Adebayo notched 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in Friday's loss against the Raptors.

Adebayo finished just two rebounds shy of what would've been his seventh double-double of the season while also failing to record that feat for the third game in a row. Adebayo struggled from the field for the second straight contest but, with Jimmy Butler (COVID-19 protocol) and Tyler Herro (neck) both being sidelined, the All-Star big man has been forced to take on a bigger role offensively. Even if his shot isn't falling, Adebayo can make enough of an impact on both ends of the court to remain a reliable fantasy alternative across most formats.