Adebayo ended with 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 133-124 loss to the Magic.

Adebayo finished just three assists away from recording a triple-double, and he's also enjoying a very prolific stretch offensively. This was his fifth straight game with at least 20 points, and over that span, he's averaging 25.2 points, 10.2 boards and 3.4 dimes per game. Adebayo has also scored 20 or more points in all but one of his previous nine contests.