Adebayo notched 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 113-101 win at Golden State.

Adebayo has six double-doubles and one triple-double during his last eight outings, and he continues to showcase an all-around ability that wasn't part of his skill set 12 months ago. The first-time All-Star is currently averaging 16.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game during that eight-game stretch.