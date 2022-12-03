Adebayo ended with 28 points (10-18 FG, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 120-116 overtime win over Boston.

Adebayo was limited to only nine minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. After halftime, he was dominant, scoring 22 of his 28 points and going 8-for-12 from the field without committing another foul. It was another strong performance for the 25-year-old as he's averaging 30.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while making 60.8 percent of his shots over the last four contests.