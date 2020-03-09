Adebayo finished with 27 points (9-13 FG, 9-12 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 100-89 victory over Washington.

Adebayo took charge late in the game, asserting himself on both ends of the floor. He has more than lived up to the hype this season, taking his game to the next level. He has been a second-round player over the past month and looks to be just scratching the surface. Based on what we have seen thus far, he is going to be a popular second-round pick in a lot of drafts next season.