Heat's Bam Adebayo: Comes up big Sunday
Adebayo finished with 27 points (9-13 FG, 9-12 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 100-89 victory over Washington.
Adebayo took charge late in the game, asserting himself on both ends of the floor. He has more than lived up to the hype this season, taking his game to the next level. He has been a second-round player over the past month and looks to be just scratching the surface. Based on what we have seen thus far, he is going to be a popular second-round pick in a lot of drafts next season.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.