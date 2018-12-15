Heat's Bam Adebayo: Coming off bench Friday
Adebayo will come off the bench Friday against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
With Hassan Whiteside (personal) returning to the starting five, Adebayo will resume his usual role off the bench. When coming off the pine, he's averaging 7.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.5 minutes.
