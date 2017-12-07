Heat's Bam Adebayo: Coming off bench Wednesday
Adebayo will head back to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Adebayo has started the last three games with Hassan Whiteside (knee) out, averaging 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals across 23.0 minutes. He hasn't played exceptionally well, which prompted coach Erik Spoelstra to make a change to the starting five. Both James Johnson and Kelly Olynyk are now starting in the frontcourt, with Justise Winslow and Adebayo moving to the bench. Adebayo will likely see a slight down tick in minutes with the demotion, which means decreased production across the board.
