Adebayo ended Wednesday's 124-98 victory over New Orleans with 26 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 31 minutes.

Adebayo shot with efficiency from the field, and he turned it up in the second half by putting up 15 points on 7-for-10 from the field. The Kentucky product has reached the 20-point threshold in five of his last six contests, averaging 20.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over this stretch.