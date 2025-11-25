Adebayo chipped in 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 106-102 win over Dallas.

Since returning from a six-game absence due to a toe injury, Adebayo has averaged 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 blocks and 0.8 steals in 30.0 minutes while posting 45/38/75 shooting splits. It appears the veteran big man's minutes are being monitored, as he's played more than 30 minutes only once since Nov. 2.