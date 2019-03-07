Adebayo recorded 10 points (5-6 FG), five rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 91-84 win over the Hornets.

Adebayo has seen some starting run of late due to Hassan Whiteside's hip injury, but that will likely end soon after his game off the bench Wednesday. While Adebayo hasn't posted bad lines, he had five turnovers Wednesday, which can't happen for the Heat in the paint.