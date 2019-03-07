Heat's Bam Adebayo: Contributes 10 points Wednesday
Adebayo recorded 10 points (5-6 FG), five rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 91-84 win over the Hornets.
Adebayo has seen some starting run of late due to Hassan Whiteside's hip injury, but that will likely end soon after his game off the bench Wednesday. While Adebayo hasn't posted bad lines, he had five turnovers Wednesday, which can't happen for the Heat in the paint.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...