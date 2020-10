Adebayo (neck) has a shot at playing in Sunday's Game 3 against the Lakers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Adebayo is receiving treatment around the clock for a neck strain he suffered during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. There is optimism he could return for the contest, but he remains a game-time decision. If he's unable to play, the Heat will be forced rely on Kelly Olynyk again down low. In Game 2, Olynyk scored 24 points over 37 minutes of action.