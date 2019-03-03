Adebayo finished with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 28 minutes in the Heat's win over the Nets on Saturday.

Adebayo was a monster on the boards in Saturday's win, garnering the start at center with Hassan Whiteside (hip) out for the third straight game. Adebayo has started all three of those games and has averaged 10.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in that span.