Adebayo has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's game against Milwaukee due to a left hip contusion, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo wasn't listed on Miami's initial injury report, but his status is now in question following the team's morning shootaround. If the All-Star center is unavailable versus Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, Kevin Love, Thomas Bryant, Orlando Robinson, and Nikola Jovic would all be candidates for increased playing time.