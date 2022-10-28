Adebayo supplied 26 points (10-13 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, three blocks and four steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 123-110 loss to the Warriors.

Adebayo ended two rebounds shy of a double-double while also putting up season-high numbers in points, steals and blocks. As if that wasn't enough, his 10-for-13 shooting effort was also his best output of the season, something that's noteworthy given the shooting woes he endured in the first few games of the season. The numbers are still there, and this game was a step in the right direction when it comes to improving the efficiency.