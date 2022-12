Adebayo totaled 22 points (11-18 FG), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 win over the Spurs.

Adebayo was one of three Miami players that scored at least 20 points in this game, but he also carried the team in the rebounding department. The star big man looked fresh after sitting out Thursday's win over the Rockets and continues to produce on both ends of the court, as he now has double-doubles in five of his last six outings.