Adebayo put up 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 36 minutes in Saturday's win over the Kings.

Adebayo posted his second straight double-double, and the talented big man has accomplished that mark in seven of his 13 appearances this month. A reliable threat on both ends of the court, his offensive numbers might decrease a bit now that the likes of Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler are healthy and available, but Adebayo should remain one of the elite options at center across all formats due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet on any given night.