Adebayo finished with 38 points (15-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Friday's 110-107 win over the Wizards.

Adebayo also logged zero turnovers in what was a spotless and clutch performance. His 38 points marked the second-highest scoring game of his career. Adebayo now averages 14.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 19 games versus the Wizards in his career.