Adebayo scored 11 points (3-8 FG, 5-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hawks.

Adebayo failed to step up in the absence of Jimmy Butler (knee) and had his fewest attempts from the field since Feb. 11. He had been remarkably consistent prior to this let down, scoring at least 16 points in eight consecutive games, while also averaging 11.0 boards and 6.4 assists in that span. Given that he received a normal workload in terms of minutes, Adebayo should be in a strong position to bounce back against the Pelicans on the Thursday.