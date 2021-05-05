Adebayo accumulated 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 loss to the Mavericks.

Despite the 23-year-old's lowest scoring output since April 13, he was only one rebound shy from posting his third triple-double of the season. Before Tuesday's game, Adebayo was averaging 18.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 59.5 percent from the field on his way to leading the Heat to three straight wins. The fourth-year center will look to get back in the win column Friday at home against the Timberwolves.