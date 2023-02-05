Adebayo closed Saturday's 123-115 loss to the Bucks with 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

Adebayo had a solid night overall, scoring eight points in each half while leading the team in both rebounds (11) and assists (eight) on the night. His eight dimes in the contest also marked a season high and he's now recorded a double-double in two of his last three games. Adebayo did, however, shoot below 50 percent from the field Saturday for the first time in his last eight games as the Heat lost their second in a row on the road.