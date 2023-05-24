Adebayo recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-99 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Although Adebayo was successful in keeping Boston's frontcourt at bay over the first three games of the series, he looked like a shell of himself in the Game 4 loss. Although some calls didn't go his way, they wouldn't have made much of a difference in his final result, which was well below his playoff average of 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
