Adebayo notched 22 points (7-12 FG, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 win over the Pistons.

Adebayo did a little bit of everything for Miami in Sunday's victory, finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points while leading the team in rebounds and blocks in a double-double showing. Adebayo has finished with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in five games this year.