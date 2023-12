Adebayo finished with 26 points (9-15 FG, 8-12 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks over 36 minutes in Monday's 119-113 victory over Philadelphia.

Adebayo led all players in Monday's Christmas Day battle in rebounds while leading the Heat in blocks and tying a team high in assists in a double-double performance. Adebayo, who was one of three Miami players with 20 or more points in the win, has notched at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in six games this year.