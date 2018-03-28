Heat's Bam Adebayo: Doesn't practice Wednesday, doubtful Thursday
Adebayo (ankle) did work on the stationary bike Wednesday but did not practice and should be considered doubtful for Thursday's contest against the Bulls, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Adebayo missed Tuesday's contest against the Cavaliers due to a sprained ankle, which is giving him enough discomfort to likely keep him out for a second straight game. Assuming he misses the contest, James Johnson, Jordan Mickey, Justise Winslow and Kelly Olynyk are all candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Ruled out with sprained ankle•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Another strong showing with first unit•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Grabs career-high 16 boards in Wednesday's OT loss•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Snags nine boards in starting role•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Draws start Saturday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...