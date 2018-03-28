Adebayo (ankle) did work on the stationary bike Wednesday but did not practice and should be considered doubtful for Thursday's contest against the Bulls, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo missed Tuesday's contest against the Cavaliers due to a sprained ankle, which is giving him enough discomfort to likely keep him out for a second straight game. Assuming he misses the contest, James Johnson, Jordan Mickey, Justise Winslow and Kelly Olynyk are all candidates to see extra run.