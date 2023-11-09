Adebayo posted 30 points (8-15 FG, 14-16 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 win over Memphis.

Adebayo scored nearly half of his points from the charity stripe, but he also made his mark on the defensive end -- it was the third time across his last four games in which he recorded 10 or more boards while also putting a season-high mark in blocks. Jimmy Butler is the go-to player on offense for the Heat, but Adebayo is right up there with him in terms of overall fantasy value due to his ability to impact the game on a regular basis on both ends of the court.