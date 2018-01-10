Adebayo finished with 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 15 rebounds, five blocks and three assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 90-89 win over the Raptors.

Adebayo saw his playing time drop below 20 minutes in each of the previous four games with key frontcourt cogs in Hassan Whiteside and James Johnnson returning from multi-game absences due to injury, but the rookie was able to pick up some extended run Wednesday when Johnson was ejected with 7:50 left in the third quarter. The 20-year-old parlayed the extra playing time into the best all-around outing of his young career, with the rebound and block totals both representing new personal highs. It's possible that head coach Erik Spoelstra will turn back to Adebayo more frequently again Wednesday against the Pacers, especially if Johnson is subject to a suspension from the league. However, it's unlikely that Adebayo will regularly exceed 20 minutes going forward when the Heat are at full strength in the frontcourt.