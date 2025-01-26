Adebayo amassed 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one block over 37 minutes during Saturday's 106-97 victory over the Nets.

Adebayo logged his fourth double-double in five games Saturday, and his 16 rebounds were his most since Dec. 1 against the Raptors (20). The veteran center played a game-high 37 minutes after failing to play at least 30 minutes in the three games prior to Saturday's contest. Adebayo has averaged 14.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals over 30.2 minutes per game in January.