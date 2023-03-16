Adebayo closed Wednesday's 138-119 win over the Grizzlies with 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 33 minutes.

Adebayo led all scorers with 26 points in the win, having his way with an undersized Grizzlies team. He was quite simply a class above in this one, in turn limiting Xavier Tillman to just eight points in 23 minutes. The Heat will continue to push hard for victories down the stretch, meaning Adebayo should be looking at heavy minutes on a nightly basis, without too much risk of being rested.