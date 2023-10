Adebayo posted 26 points (12-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 132-124 preseason win over Memphis.

Adebayo had his way in the paint to help lift Miami to a preseason win over Memphis on Sunday, finishing as one of two players on the Grizzlies with 25 or more points while connecting on the most shots of any Heat player. In two preseason contests, Adebayo has averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.