Adebayo scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Friday's 113-98 loss to the Bucks.

The second-year center tied his rookie double-double total with his seventh of the season, two of which have come in nine games since he moved into the starting lineup. Adebayo is averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 boards, 3.4 assists and 1.1 blocks over that stretch, and while his distribution skills are a nice supplement to his fantasy value, his overall production remains lackluster.