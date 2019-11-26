Adebayo scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-5 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, five assists and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 117-100 win over the Hornets.

The third-year center tied Jimmy Butler for the team lead in scoring on the night, and Adebayo now has nine double-doubles on the year, six of which have come in the last nine games. He's averaging 15.6 points, 11.1 boards, 3.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch as he steps out of Hassan Whiteside's shadow and into a breakout campaign.