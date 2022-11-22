Adebayo notched 17 points (7-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Adebayo continues to play through a knee injury, shouldering a lot of the offensive responsibility thanks to so many others also being injured. While managers have to be thrilled with this performance, there is a concern that playing with the injury could cause some issues further down the track. For now, we simply need to hope for the best, assuming his running mates will be back on the floor sooner rather than later.