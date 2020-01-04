Adebayo had 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 105-85 loss to Orlando.

Adebayo's high level of play in 2019 continues to prove Miami was correct in its decision to choose him over Hassan Whiteside. The 22-year-old is still raw in certain areas of his game but continues to pile up double-double performances. The next evolution in Adebayo's game needs to be a three-point shot, as adding that to his game would help space the floor and also open up driving lanes for both he and his teammates. With time on his side, look for him to slowly incorporate the three-point shot into his game, something that would go a long way in raising Adebayo's fantasy ceiling.