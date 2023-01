Adebayo had 20 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 31 minutes during Saturday's 111-95 win over the Bucks.

It's the second straight double-double and 21st of the season for Adebayo, who's helping carry the Heat while team dealing with a number of backcourt injuries. Over his last 12 games the 25-year-old center has scored 20 or more points 10 times, averaging 23.3 points, 10.9 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.