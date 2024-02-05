Adebayo notched 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 loss to the Clippers.

It's Adebayo's third straight double-double and 27th of the season, tying him with Joel Embiid (knee) and Luka Doncic for eighth in the league. Adebayo has failed to pull down double-digit boards only once in the last eight games, averaging 15.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals over that stretch.