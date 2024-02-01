Adebayo logged 16 points (8-14 FG), 11 rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 win over the Kings.

The double-double was Adebayo's 25th of the season in 38 games, tying him for 10th in the league with Jonas Valanciunas and Nikola Vucevic. Adebayo's scoring has taken a bit of a step back of late -- he's failed to score 20 points in five straight games -- but he's still been productive, averaging 18.5 points, 11.0 boards, 4.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals through 16 contests in January.