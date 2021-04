Adebayo collected 21 points (7-11 FG, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 116-111 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Adebayo continued his all-around fantasy production and grabbed his second double-double in his last three contests. In the five games since returning from a one-game absence due to a sore knee, the center has averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.