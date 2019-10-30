Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-double in win
Adebayo scored 17 points (4-7 FG, 9-10 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 112-97 win over the Hawks.
That's now three double-doubles in four games to begin the season for the 22-year-old, but his defensive performance and success at the free-throw line were just as impressive. Adebayo appears to be headed for a breakout campaign in his third NBA season with Hassan Whiteside no long around to compete for minutes in the middle.
