Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-double off bench Monday
Adebayo scored 18 points (6-13 F, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 111-109 loss to the Magic.
While Hassan Whiteside got the start, Adebayo ended up playing more minutes in large part due to the shoulder injury Kelly Olynyk suffered just seven minutes into the game. Adebayo now has five double-doubles on the season, three of which have come in the last month, and if Olynyk's injury proves to be serious, the rookie could see his court time continue to trend up.
