Adebayo posted 10 points (5-9 FG), seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 win over the Magic.

Adebayo's streak of double-double performances ended at five games, and overall this was an off night for the All-Star Center. He has scored 15 or fewer points in three of his last four games, however, and he's simply not producing at the same impressive rate he did earlier in the season, although he remains an elite alternative at center.