Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-doubles in close loss
Adebayo managed 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes in the Heat's 108-105 loss to the Lakers on Monday.
Adebayo once again filled in admirably for Hassan Whiteside (personal), posting the second double-double of his three-game starting stint. The 21-year-old big man has proven a steady source of points and rebounds during his extended opportunity, and his performances could certainly serve to carve him out additional minutes over what he'd previously been seeing off the bench once Whiteside returns.
