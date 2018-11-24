Adebayo had 14 points (3-8 FG, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 103-96 victory over Chicago.

Adebayo recorded his first double-double of the season Friday, finishing with 14 points and 13 rebounds. He saw some additional playing time as ent with the hot hand, allowing him to have his best game of the season. The upside is most certainly there for Adebayo and if Hassan Whiteside should ever miss extended time, Adebayo would become a must roster player.