Adebayo totaled 12 points (5-12 Fg, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 115-104 Game 1 victory over Milwaukee.

Adebayo played his role to perfection in the win, putting up more than adequate production while helping to limit Giannis Antetokounmpo on the defensive end. After being named runner-up in the Most Improved Player voting earlier in the day, Adebayo went to work from the outset, anchoring the Heat defense from the get-go.