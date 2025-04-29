Adebayo finished with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 138-83 loss to Cleveland in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Adebayo may have finished with his second double-double in this first-round series Monday, but it was nowhere near enough to keep his team from being eliminated in a four-game sweep. The Kentucky product's season comes to an end, averaging a double-double against Cleveland, with 17.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 43.8 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.