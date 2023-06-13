Adebayo registered 20 points (9-20 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 44 minutes during Monday's 94-89 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Adebayo scored at least 20 points in all five matchups of the Finals and recorded four double-doubles, falling just one board short in the only game he didn't. The sixth-year center's effort versus Nikola Jokic was nothing short of valiant, but the Miami offense just couldn't score enough to keep the series competitive. Adebayo and Butler are both under contract for the next couple years, so the duo figures to run it back during the 2023-24 campaign.